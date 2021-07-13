Founder of NYC anti-gun violence group Life Camp dissects rise in shootings

NEW YORK — As New York City and other areas around the country grapple with a spike in gun violence, President Joe Biden spoke with a group of community leaders, including Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams, who were invited to the White House to discuss mitigation and prevention measures.

Erica Ford, the founder of the anti-gun violence and community advocacy group Life Camp, joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss Biden’s push for more police officers on city streets and more.

To learn more about Life Camp, visit peaceisalifestyle.com.