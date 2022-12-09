NEW YORK (PIX11) – Brittney Griner returned to American soil Friday, nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia.

Before returning to Phoenix, where she plays for the WNBA’s Mercury, Griner is at a United States Army hospital in San Antonio, Texas to undergo medical evaluations. Griner’s ordeal hits close to home for many WNBA players who travel and play overseas to make more money.

Former New York Liberty player Niesha Butler joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to share her thoughts on Griner’s release.

