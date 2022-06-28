NEW YORK (PIX11) — It has been over four months since Russia invaded Ukraine, displacing over a third of the Ukrainian population and causing food shortages all over the world.

On Monday, a Russian missile attack on a crowded shopping mall in Kremenchuk killed 18 people, the most recent among the harrowing attacks all over Ukraine.

Kurt Volker, the former US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to talk about the recent developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

