NEW YORK — Spencer Paysinger played football at Beverly Hills High School, attending the University of Oregon on scholarship and then spent seven seasons in the NFL.

Sound familiar? It’s sort of the storyline from the hit CW series “All American,” which stars Taye Diggs, which was inspired by Paysinger.

He spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about “All American” and how it closely resembles his life. Paysinger is also co-hosting the special “All American Stories” and explained what viewers can expect.

Catch the “All American Stories” special on PIX11 Monday at 9 p.m. ET.