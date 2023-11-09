JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey is expected to announce his campaign Thursday for Jersey City mayor.

McGreevey served as the governor from 2002 to 2004, when he abruptly resigned after it was revealed he was having an affair with a man in his office.

He currently works as the executive director of the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, which helps formerly incarcerated people get back on their feet and lead productive lives.

McGreevey is also the author of a memoir, “The Confession,” which details his experience in office and coming to terms with his sexuality.

He’s promising clean, safe streets, better traffic, reduced property taxes and criminal justice reforms. McGreevey also wants to provide programming for high school children to get jobs.

The Jersey City mayoral election is being held in 2025.