NEW YORK (PIX11) — A shooting in East Harlem on Monday took the life of star college basketball player Darius Lee.

The 21-year-old player at Houston Baptist University was killed while eight others were injured during the attack. Many mourned Lee’s death, including his former basketball coach Chris Williams.

Williams joined PIX11 News to talk about his time coaching Lee.

“Darius was an incredible teammate, very humble, shied away from the spotlight,” Williams said. “He didn’t say much, but you could tell his impact on people.”

Watch the video player above for the full interview.