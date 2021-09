THE BRONX – If you’re looking to shop local, you should check out the Fordham Flea.

Fordham Flea, the Bronx’s largest flea market, is back this Sunday, Sept. 26, and on the last Sunday of each month.

The market hosts a rotating group of vendors at Fordham Plaza.

Founder Marco Shalma spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the return of the flea market, including how it began and some of the vendors you can find there.

Find out more at the Fordham Flea website.