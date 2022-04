We’ve all heard about the connection between food and your energy levels, but how does food affect anxiety?

Registered dietician, Maya Feller joins us today to show us certain foods that can actually reduce anxiety. The foods include, sauerkraut, natto, tempeh, Keifer, legumes, lentils, chickpeas, bodi and callaloo leaf. To hear how these foods help, watch Maya’s explanation.

