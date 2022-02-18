Foods that can help prevent dementia

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The adage is “you are what you eat,” and Harvard nutritional psychiatrist Dr. Uma Naidoo believes that’s true. She joined the PIX11 Morning News with recommendations on specific foods that could sharpen your memory and avoid dementia.

Among them:

Berries; a rainbow of them, including strawberries, blueberries and blackberries. They all help in different ways. Strawberries and blueberries, for example, have different kinds of flavonoids. Flavonoids are antioxidants that limit inflammation. And inflammation is a major issue in brain disease.

Dr. Uma, as she prefers to be called, also recommended the spice turmeric with a pinch of black pepper. Turmeric is a strong anti-inflammatory and black pepper enhances its impact.

She also said coffee and wine can be helpful — in moderation.

