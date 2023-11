New York (PIX11) In celebration of Filipino American History Month, PIX11 shines a light on Philippines Fest. Augelyn Francisco, director of the festival, shares that it is about empowering all Filipino businesses. Three chefs along with Francisco prepare a huge spread to give Dan and Hazel a taste of the culture.

Philippines Fest will be Saturday October 21, 2023 from 11am to 6pm. For tickets and information visit eventbrite.com.