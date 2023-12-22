NEW YORK (PIX11) – Chef Jason Goldstein, also known as “Chop Happy,” shares some recipes that are easy to whip up before the big holiday dinner.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Dan Mannarino, Kala Rama, Marcia Parris
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino, Kala Rama, Marcia Parris
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Chef Jason Goldstein, also known as “Chop Happy,” shares some recipes that are easy to whip up before the big holiday dinner.
Watch the video player for more on this story.