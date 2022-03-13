NEW YORK (PIX11) — There’s soul food and then there’s food to feed the soul. At Red Rooster, they’re doing both to perfection.

The Harlem happening spot is the quintessential place to be transported to the genteel South, with crispy fried chicken over waffles, shrimp and grits, sausage gravy and cornbread and silky deviled eggs.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went behind the stove with Chef Kingsley John, who cooked around the world for owner Marcus Samuelson and brought all those trade secrets with him to the New York table. Chef John showed how to make a glorious gravy, creamy grits and more. Watch the video player above for the full story.