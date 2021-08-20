Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian talks City Harvest and giving back

Geoffrey Zakarian does everything with style, whether as a chef, an entrepreneur, cookbook author or podcast host.

When the Food Network “The Kitchen” star isn’t cooking up all kinds of deliciousness, the Iron Chef also serves as chairman of the City Harvest Food Council, a food rescue organization dedicated to fighting hunger in New York City.

Zakarian joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about his passion for giving back and the upcoming Faldo & Friends Celebrity Golf and Tennis Tournament benefiting City Harvest.