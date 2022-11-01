Katie Lee Biegel, chef and co-host of Food Network’s ‘The Kitchen,’ explains how cooking helps her destress during the holidays.

From her brand new kitchen, Katie demonstrates how she makes one of her holiday desserts, her pumpkin and chocolate croissant bread pudding. She recently partnered with Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove to create her ultimate home workspace.

Pumpkin and Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray, for the baking dish

6 large eggs

3 cups half-and-half

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 chocolate croissants, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)

Hot fudge sauce

Caramel sauce

Instructions:

Spray an 8-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, half-and-half, pumpkin, sugar, salt, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and vanilla. Add the croissant pieces and chocolate chunks and toss to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Press the mixture down into the pan. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to overnight to allow the liquid to be absorbed. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Bake until golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve hot with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired. Drizzle with hot fudge sauce and caramel sauce.