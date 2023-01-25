New York (PIX11) Nigerian-born actress Folake Olowofoyeku continues to be a presence on television with her Primetime Emmy nominated show ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’. The show gives attention to interracial dating, cultural differences, and the immigrant experience in America. Although the show shines a light on serious issues of today, they do it in comedic fashion.

Folake takes on the role of ‘Abishola’ who is a cardiac nurse from Nigeria. When ‘Bob’ a middle aged businessman is recovering from a heart attack, he falls for her and is determined to win her heart. Folake feels she was born to play ‘Abishola’. Episodes of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ are available Monday nights at 8:30 pm on CBS.

Music is another passion for Olowofoyeku. She wants to highlight the things people go through in Nigeria and hopes things get better for the country. Her new music video ‘Ehen Ehen Okay Okay’ can be seen on YouTube.