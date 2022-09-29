NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian’s harsh winds caused severe damage in Florida’s Tampa Bay area.

Abigail Camacho is a resident of Lutz, Florida, which is just north of Tampa. She joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about Ian’s impact on her neighborhood.

“We do not have power,” Camacho said. “Very heavy winds and [it’s] still going on.”

Hurricane Ian dried out some of Tampa’s waterways, pushing water out toward the Gulf of Mexico. Strong winds tore a part of a hospital, according to a doctor who works there. Traffic lights also faced Ian’s devastation, according to police.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.