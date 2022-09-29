FLORIDA (PIX11) — When Lauren Sweeney heard of the potential damage Hurricane Ian would bring to her area, she evacuated her home in Fort Myers on Wednesday morning.

The law student and former TV reporter fled to her mother’s house in Orlando with her two little girls, the youngest being 5 months old. Sweeney joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about her experience. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“I had basically two hours to make a decision to get out of town,” she said.

Sweeney rushed out of her home with her family’s passports, flood insurance policy documents, law books, wedding album and baby pictures. Before her interview with PIX11 News, she heard from her neighbor that her house was flooded.

“It’s terrifying,” she said. “There are so many people that did not leave.”