WAYNE, N.J. (PIX11) – Residents across parts of northern New Jersey are still coping with flooding from Monday’s coastal storm.

Some towns have declared a state of emergency due to the flooding. Officials in Wayne and Paterson also canceled school for this week.

Certain areas of New Jersey saw between four to five inches of rain. Floodwaters forced Route 46 East at the Fairfield/Wayne border to close, along with Route 80 East.

Those roads have since reopened.

Little Falls was one of several towns put under an evacuation order due to flooding. Officials said on Wednesday night they believe the floodwaters are now starting to recede.

Gov. Phil Murphy hasn’t declared a statewide emergency for the flooding. A spokesperson told PIX11 News, “We are working around the clock to help residents and businesses… Our Emergency Operations Center remains open and the Governor is receiving continual updates… The Governor has also spoken to numerous mayors and county officials in some of our hardest hit areas. To date, four counties have requested state assistance.”

People are encouraged to check for road closures before heading out.