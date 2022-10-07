MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Fleurs de Villes FEMMES exhibit kicked off in Hudson Yards Friday, showcasing powerful women throughout the ages.

Floral mannequins serve as tributes to these women, highlighting their cultural, political and historical significance. Tina Barkley, co-founder of Fleurs de Villes, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the exhibit. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“There’s so much that goes into these installations and each florist is really challenged with their remarkable woman,” Barkley said.

The Fleurs de Villes FEMMES exhibit will run until Oct. 16.