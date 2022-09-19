NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five years after Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico, the island was drenched by Hurricane Fiona over the weekend.

Puerto Rico is without power and many hospitals and businesses do not have generators, despite the island having the highest electricity costs in the country, according to Rep. Ritchie Torres.

“It could take days to restore power in Puerto Rico,” Torres said. “Puerto continues to be haunted by the ghost of Hurricane Maria.”

The failure to rebuild the electric grid in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is a tragedy, the politician added. However, the company responsible for building the grid is in bankruptcy, and therefore more support is needed from the federal government, he added.

Puerto Rico is a colony rather than a state and, consequently, has no politicians representing its interests. It has “no vote and no voice,” Torres said.

Hurricane Fiona is roaring over the Dominican Republic after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor says is “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory say it’s too early to know the full scope of the damage.

The expansive storm is still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday, as well as in the eastern Dominican Republic.

–Associated Press material was used in this report.