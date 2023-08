THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A dog was rescued from a house on fire by firefighters in the Bronx Monday, officials said.

Smoke was seen pouring out of a two-story house in Allerton. The FDNY said no one inside the home was injured, but first responders from Station 20 had to resuscitate a dog that inhaled too much smoke.

Officials said the dog will recover and one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.