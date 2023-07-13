NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — An investigation into the massive cargo ship fire that killed two firefighters in Newark continued this week.

The Coast Guard said it could take up to two months to discover what exactly happened, but the Newark Firefighters Union said that the serious safety hazards firefighters face on the job every day need to be addressed as soon as possible.

Newark Firefighters Union President Michael Junta discusses what changes they believe need to be made to better protect firefighters.