UPPER WEST SIDE, New York (PIX11) – A firefighter was injured during a fire inside a vacant building in the Upper West Side early Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out on West 95th Street around 2 a.m., according to authorities. The building is next to a synagogue and a school, but those buildings weren’t affected, the FDNY said.

The fire chief said at one point, all five floors of the vacant building were consumed with thick smoke.

A firefighter suffered from minor injuries, the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed it may have started on the second floor, according to authorities.