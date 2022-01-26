Financial tips for 2022

It’s a new year, which means it’s the perfect time to make sure your financial house is in order and look at what you can do to save money and lower your debt.

Financial Expert and author of a new book “Miss Independent” Nicole Lapin offered some tips on how to get your money in order:

Negotiate APR and other bills: Call your major bill collectors and see if you can get them to negotiate bill prices.

Pay mortgage biweekly instead of monthly: Divide your monthly payments in half and pay every two weeks, shaving off years and thousands off your mortgage.

Get a will and advanced directive: Everyone over 18 should have a will, even if you don’t have kids or own property. Also consider what happens to your social media pages after you pass. On Facebook, you can add a Facebook legacy contact. Google also has a feature that can turn over access after a certain period of time.