New York (PIX11) ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is back with their final chapter on the legendary hip-hop group’s story. For 2 seasons, the popular Hulu show followed the ‘Wu’ on their wild and crazy rise to fame.

With the show ending, the cast wanted to give their all while portraying the group and go with a bang. They hope to give fans an authentic portrayal of Wu-Tang Clan. The finale of the series will be different and much deeper than the previous seasons. Creator of the show and ‘Wu-Tang’ member Rza feels they did everything with telling the story and feels good with how it ended.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ is available on Hulu. Episodes drop weekly on ‘Wu-Tang’ Wednesdays.