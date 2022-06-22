NEW YORK (PIX11) — Anti-Asian hate crimes continue to loom over New York City.

Just a few months ago, two teenage girls were attacked aboard an MTA bus in Staten Island. According to police data, the first quarter of the year saw 17 cases of hate crime against Asians. One of the most brutal cases reported was when a man in Yonkers punched a 67-year-old woman more than 125 times in two minutes inside her apartment building in March.

The harrowing cases of anti-Asian sentiment propelled filmmaker Charlie Minn to work on a new documentary called “I Hate Asians.” He joined PIX11 News on Wednesday to talk about hate crimes in the United States.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.