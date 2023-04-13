New York (PIX11) ‘Praise This’ gives audiences a taste of what it’s like to be a part of a praise team. It follows a young woman played by Chloe Bailey who has dreams of becoming a music artist. She joins a praise-team choir leading up to a national competition.

Will Packer, who is the producer of the film, wanted to make a film that captures the competitive world of praise teams. Director Tina Gordan was inspired by sharing the culture. As a God lover and a singer, Chloe Bailey enjoyed the role and had fun singing the songs.

‘Praise This’ is streaming now on Peacock.