New York (PIX11) The film ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ takes audiences on a wild plane ride that is inspired by true events. The story follows a family who is traveling by plane when suddenly the pilot dies mid-flight. In order to save his family, passenger Doug White takes over the plane and tries to land it safely.

Actress Heather Graham, who portrays Terri White, spoke to the real Terri White. She described her as someone who is strong in faith and believed they would survive the near death experience. Jesse Metcalfe takes on the role of Kari Sorenson. He says the movie can be stressful at times, but it does have a positive message and happy ending.

‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ Is streaming on Prime Video.