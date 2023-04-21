New York (PIX11) At the 2022 Tribeca Festival, actress Alexandria Trewhitt was a breakout star. Her film “Cherry” won the audience prize. It tackles a heavy topic for women. Trewhitt takes on the title role as 25 year old hit with suddenly finds herself pregnant. She has 24 hours to make the decision to keep the baby or abort it.

The film is director Sophie Galibert’s personal story. Alexandria felt it was brave for her to show this to the world. She expressed that it’s an important message for women and at the same time wants it to be an uplifting one.

Her character is a semiprofessional roller skater and Trewhitt trained with the LA Roller Girls for six weeks to prepare for the role.

‘Cherry’ is available April 21, 2023 on VOD and Digital.