Fighting food insecurity with ‘No Kid Hungry’

In the wake of COVID-19, millions of kids are living with hunger.

In New York, one in five kids could face food insecurity due to the pandemic.

PIX11 News has partnered up with the “No Kid Hungry Campaign” to make sure that schools and communities get the food, support and resources they need to feed the children.

Rachel Sabella, New York Campaign Director of “No Kid Hungry” discussed its rebuilding campaign and how each one of us can get to play a role.

For more information, visit nokidhungry.org/rebuild

