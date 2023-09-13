NEW YORK (PIX11) – The White House will be sending $100 million in aid to New York City to help alleviate the migrant crisis, New York Rep. Dan Goldman said.

The government is expected to announce Wednesday that it will also be sending federal employees to the city to help get work authorizations for migrants. In addition, education funds will be sent to help with newly arrived migrant children attending school in the city.

Goldman said in an interview with PIX11 that some migrants are already eligible to work and just need to complete the application process. Migrants also won’t have to wait 6 months before they can start working, Goldman said.

Mayor Eric Adams said the costs for the migrant crisis are estimated to be around $5 billion in this fiscal year alone. He said that over the next 3 years, the cost could increase to as high as $12 billion as more migrants continue to arrive in New York City.

Migrant arrivals in the city have topped 100,000.