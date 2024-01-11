BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Federal officials are investigating the whole MTA system after a train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

It comes after a string of accidents where train service was disrupted for extended periods. The National Transportation Safety Board said it’s also looking into incidents where a No. 1 train collided with an out-of-service train last week and an MTA worker was killed in November.

The latest derailment happened around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday between the West 8th Street-New York Aquarium station and the Neptune Avenue station. The train can be seen off the track, video from Citizen App shows.

The MTA said 37 people were in the Manhattan-bound car when it suddenly came off the rail. No injuries were reported.

The FDNY took about an hour to safely evacuate the 100 people aboard the whole train.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey assured New Yorkers that the subway is safe. He said the train involved in Wednesday’s derailment has event recorders on board, so the MTA is hoping to get more information from those.

The tracks had just been checked in November, Davey said.

The MTA said there are still delays on the F train. You’re encouraged to check the MTA website or social media for updates.