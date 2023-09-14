LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – You may want to put down that pumpkin spice latte and pick up a cannoli instead as the Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy Thursday.

The 10-day celebration begins with a blessing of the stands by a clergy member.

The food is the centerpiece of the event, with savory dishes like sausage and peppers and a myriad of pasta dishes to sweet ones like sfogliatelle and cakes. There are also rides like the Ferris wheel that lights up the night sky.

Moretti Beer is one of the event’s official sponsors.