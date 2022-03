NEW YORK (PIX11) — After New York City Mayor Eric Adams lifted the vaccine mandate for athletes and performers, FDNY union leaders called on the mayor to do the same for city workers.

Andrew Ansbro, president of the Firefighters Association, and Jairo Sosa, a union leader of the FDNY, joined PIX11 Morning News Tuesday to discuss their concerns with the city’s vaccine mandate. Watch the video player above for the full interview.