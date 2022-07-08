NEW YORK (PIX11) — The FDNY Boxing Club is geared up and ready to fight anyone, anywhere — as long as it’s for a good cause, as they say.

The New York firefighters are set to slug it out with their West Yorkshire counterparts, who flew from the United Kingdom, on Friday night.

Sean Dillon of the FDNY’s Engine Co. 283 and Rich Fella of the West Yorkshire Fire Department joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the much-awaited matchup. Tickets are available here.

