FDNY firefighters take part in Iron Skillet Cook Off charity event

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Each year, firefighters from across the five boroughs come together to show off their culinary skills and raise money for charity at the The Iron Skillet Cook Off.

The World Cares Center was founded after the 9/11 terror attacks by a community of volunteers. The organization has evolved through the years, and now trains residents in disaster preparedness.

This year, for the first time, a woman will compete in the The Iron Skillet Cook Off.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more on this story in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

The Ghost Brothers talk myths, legends in new paranormal podcast

FAMfest 2021: Actor Korey Jackson gives inside scoop on film festival

Brain fog: COVID's effect on memory

Kimiko Glenn talks reprising 'Baby Shark' role

10th annual Montclair Film Festival

Rep. Ritche Torres talks Biden meeting on spending bill

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter