NEW YORK (PIX11) – A series of deadly house fires all across the tri-state area this weekend has left several families in mourning.

Emergency personnel responded to a fire on Boyd Avenue in Wakefield around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. It took 14 fire units and a crew of 70 firefighters to put out the blaze at the private two-story house, according to the FDNY.

The body of a 13-year-old girl was discovered after the fire was extinguished, officials said. A neighbor said several people tried to run into the burning building, but it was too dark.

They said they saw flames shooting out of the second-floor window. The girl’s 7-year-old brother was able to escape the fire with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Officials in New Jersey are investigating a fire that broke out at noon on Sunday in Wyckoff. A 911 caller said they saw smoke coming out of the home, according to authorities.

Responding officers found a 79-year-old woman, identified as Virginia Ingenito, inside the home, officials said. She was suffering from cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, according to authorities, but she could not be saved.

Suffolk County police’s homicide squad and arson section are investigating a West Islip house fire that killed two brothers and injured their parents on Sunday.

The fire broke out on Udall Road around 6 a.m. The two brothers were identified by authorities as 24-year-old Matthew Kreamer and 16-year-old Kyle Dilegame.

Joseph Dilegame, 54, and Toni Kreamer, 53, were transported by the West Islip Fire Department to Good Samaritan University Hospital.

Toni Kreamer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Joseph Dilegame was subsequently transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center for serious injuries.