New York (PIX11) With the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie in theaters, Barbie’s influence can be seen all over– especially in fashion. Fashion director Cassie Anderson of ‘Cosmopolitan’ shares some looks inspired by the iconic doll.

Here’s a guide to getting the look:

LOOK 1: FITNESS BARBIE

LOOK 2: BUSINESS BARBIE

LOOK 3: RED CARPET BARBIE

OTHER BARBIE COLLABS

Shoes: ALDO (various styles) ($120 and up); Crocs Classic Clog ($59.99)

Jewelry: Fossil Watch Ring ($150) & Chain Necklace ($125); Kendra Scott Gold Drop Earrings ($98) & Gold Link and Chain Necklace ($125); Zara Gold Plated Hoop Earrings ($35.90)

GAP Baseball Hat ($29.95) & Doll Hoodie ($9.95)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Blanket ($188)