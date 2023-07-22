New York (PIX11) With the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie in theaters, Barbie’s influence can be seen all over– especially in fashion. Fashion director Cassie Anderson of ‘Cosmopolitan’ shares some looks inspired by the iconic doll.
Here’s a guide to getting the look:
LOOK 1: FITNESS BARBIE
- Alo Airlift Layer Up Bra ($64)
- Alo All Day Tank ($54)
- Alo Gold Medal Short ($74)
- Alo Performance Off-Duty Cap ($58)
- Asics GEL-LYTE III OG ($74.95)
LOOK 2: BUSINESS BARBIE
- Barbie the Movie x AQUA Checked Mini Dress ($118) & Cropped Blazer ($118)
- Aldo x Barbie Slingback ($120)
- Kate Spade Leather Small Tote ($209)
- Claire’s Puffy Headband ($4.99)
LOOK 3: RED CARPET BARBIE
- Betsey Johnson Maxi Dress ($149)
- Zara Mini Bucket Bag ($69.90)
- Charles and Keith Platform Sandals ($93)
OTHER BARBIE COLLABS
Shoes: ALDO (various styles) ($120 and up); Crocs Classic Clog ($59.99)
Jewelry: Fossil Watch Ring ($150) & Chain Necklace ($125); Kendra Scott Gold Drop Earrings ($98) & Gold Link and Chain Necklace ($125); Zara Gold Plated Hoop Earrings ($35.90)
GAP Baseball Hat ($29.95) & Doll Hoodie ($9.95)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Blanket ($188)