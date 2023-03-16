New York (PIX11) The wishes of guests are being fulfilled once again on the new season of ‘Fantasy Island’. This reimagined series follows guests as they arrive at a luxury resort where their fantasies are fulfilled. However, they have to be careful what they wish for because there is always a twist.

Actress Kiara Barnes portrays ‘Ruby’ on the show. Kiara believes this new version of ‘Fantasy Island’ is for everyone and you get to know the characters more. The show is filled with surprises on every episode and you never know who is going to show up.

‘Fantasy Island’ airs Monday nights on Fox and the next day on Hulu.