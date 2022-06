NEW YORK (PIX11)– Rosa Mexicana, a popular New York City Mexican eatery, is known for its delicious classics but lures customers in with a new egg dish.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went behind the stove to learn about chiliquleas divorciados at the Union Square location. In this recipe, the eggs are divorced: one gets red sauce, green sauce, and a line of beans, said Chef Manuel Trevino.

The chain is expanding with new locations, including Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.