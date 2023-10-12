New York (PIX11) With the harsher weather of fall and winter upon us, we need to step up our grooming habits — especially the guys. The cold and dry air can suck the moisture from head to toe. Lifestyle expert Josh McBride joins PIX11’s anchors Dan and Hazel with grooming advice. From getting a great shave to cleaning up the nails, McBride’s tips includes something from the pro’s and drugstore finds.

1. PROFESSIONAL GROOMING FOR MEN: Truman’s Gentlemen’s Groomers

2. AT HOME/DRUGSTORE FINDS: Philips Norelco Shaver S9000 Prestige; Nivea Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm; Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Thickening System- Shampoo/Conditioner; David Beckham’s Eau de Parfums.