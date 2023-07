New York (PIX11) Actress Celia Rose Gooding is enjoying her time onboard the USS Enterprise in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.’ It is a prequel to the original ‘Star Trek’ series. In the second season the Enterprise gets stolen in order to save a comrade.

Celia’s character ‘Nyota Uhura’ will have a future episode that is dealing with the death of her mentor. Overall she feels amazing being apart of the iconic show.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ is streaming on Paramount+.