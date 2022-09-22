NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Donald Trump and three of his children for alleged business fraud.

“This investigation revealed that Donald Trump engaged in years of illegal conduct to inflate his net worth, to deceive banks and the people of the great state of New York,” James said at a Wednesday news conference detailing the allegations. “Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal.”

Danshera Cords, a professor at Albany Law School and tax policy expert, joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about the case.

