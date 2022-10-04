NEW YORK (PIX11) — Robberies in New York City have gone up 38% and overall crime is up 26% compared to last year, according to NYPD data current through August.

Over the weekend, police launched a search for a group of robbers behind a string of violent thefts in the Bronx, in just one example of the increase.

Dr. Darrin Porcher is a law enforcement expert, criminal justice professor at Pace University and a retired NYPD lieutenant. He joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about the current crime situation in New York City.

