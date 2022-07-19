PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe has joked before that actor Aasif Mandvi is her cousin. Now with his new CW show “Would I Lie to You” airing on PIX11, they are officially network family members.

Mandvi is an actor, producer, author, writer, and comedian who can currently be seen in the big-screen animated feature “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” He offers comic relief in the feline-friendly film..

Aasif is also back for season three of the TV drama “Evil.” New episodes stream on Sunday nights on Paramount+.