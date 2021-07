NEW YORK — The 2019 film “Escape Room” was a bonafide box office hit, and now the surviving characters are back for a whole new set of death-defying challenges.

Actor and returning star Logan Miller, who plays Ben Miller in the series, chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the highly anticipated sequel to the thriller.

Miller described how the new film ups the ante when it comes to suspense and world building.

“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” hits theaters Friday, July 16.