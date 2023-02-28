New York (PIX11) Magician Eric Jones knows how to bring magical moments to ‘Masters of Illusion’. The series features magicians from around the showcasing their interactive magic tricks, escapes, illusions and comedy routines. Jones is performing his 6th season on the show.

Eric’s takes tricks that have come before him and changes them fit his performing style. He also admits that some of the other magicians come together and exchange secrets. Jones brought some of trickery to PIX11 and performed some for Dan and Hazel.

New episodes of ‘Masters of Illusion’ come on PIX11 and CW affiliates around the country every Saturday at 8pm.