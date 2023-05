NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Music fans can celebrate 50 Years of Hip Hop with a history-making moment when hip-hop legends Eric B & Rakim hit the stage in Asbury Park.

They will be the first hip-hop act to perform at the legendary music venue, the Stone Pony on Tuesday, June 13. Eric B. joined PIX11 Morning News to talk more about the upcoming show.

Watch the video player for more.