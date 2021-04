Young actress Laya DeLeon Hayes isn’t new to the business – you may recognize her voice as the voice of Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins” – but now she’s breaking out in a new way.

The teen stars in the hit CBS action-drama “The Equalizer,” alongside Queen Latifah, playing her character’s daughter, Delilah.

The 16-year-old told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe what it’s been like filming the hit series and working with the iconic music and film star.

“The Equalizer” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBS.