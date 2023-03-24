New York (PIX11) Women in New York City are finding success by launching their own brands. As the celebration of women’s history mouth continues, entrepreneur and founder of ‘Hustle Like A Mom,’ Pamela Pekerman brings awareness to a few.

When & Where NYC is a clothing line created by a stay at home mom who used her time during the pandemic to reignite her passion. Her clothes are good for the gym, work, and on the weekends. Visit the When & Where NYC website for more on her brand.

Another fashion line is Mahisi. It was created by a woman who would do daily tye-dying with her niece which inspired the business. The clothes are comfortable and easy to wear. They can be worn on the streets or even the beach. For more on the Mahisi collection, you can check them out online.

Mimaami Organics is also powered by a mom who helped heal her daughters psoriatic skin. She was inspired by the women of Ghana who healed shin with natural remedies. The products can be found here.

Quick Fit Bites was launched by a corporate mom turned health food advocate. she uses clean, raw, non-GMO ingredients in her snacks. The snacks can be found here